Suspect charged in domestic shooting in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is behind bars charged in a domestic shooting.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to 2006 Welsh Ct. in Greenville in reference to a domestic shooting incident.

Deputies found a man who had been shot once in the abdomen during an altercation between two individuals. The victim was transported by ambulance to Vidant Medical Center.

Detectives interviewed a person of interest, 21-year-old Christian Briley of Greenville, who was later released by detectives.

Following further investigation, detectives arrested Briley on Wednesday and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Briley is in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $200,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.