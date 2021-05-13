State health leaders give approval to vaccinate young teens after CDC recommendation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The CDC recommended Wednesday afternoon the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15.

With the CDC recommendation, State Health leades say North Carolina teens ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves from COVID-19, including preventing virus-related hospitalizations and deaths.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services’ State Health Director has amended the Standing Order authorizing health care providers to administer COVID-19 vaccines through an Emergency Use Authorization to include the use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents ages 12 through 15.

“Having a vaccine for our younger teens brings us that much closer to being able to end the pandemic,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “By getting more teens vaccinated, they are protecting themselves from the impact of COVID, and they are protecting their families and their communities by stopping the spread of the virus.”

HHS says, in North Carolina, close to 123,000 children 0 to 17 years old have tested positive for COVID-19. With new variants, some parts of the country see increased rates of COVID-19 in children and teens. In North Carolina, the percent of COVID-19 cases in children 17 and under has increased.

In the clinical trials, the vaccines were found to be very effective in the 12-15-year-old age group. The most commonly reported temporary reactions among teens were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever and joint pain. These typically lasted between one and three days and were similar to those reported in clinical trial participants 16 years of age and older.

Currently, North Carolina has close to 800,000 Pfizer first and second doses. NCDHHS is working with pediatricians and family medicine doctors to make the Pfizer vaccine accessible across the state, including connecting larger vaccine providers who have the capacity to store the vaccine to smaller practices needing a more limited quantity.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.