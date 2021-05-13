SHERIFF: Man facing drug charges following Pitt County trafficking investigation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a lengthy investigation into drug trafficking in one county has led to charges.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says that Terry Green, 37, of Greenville was arrested on Monday and charged with manufacturing a schedule I controlled substance, manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The arrest stems from an investigation into the trafficking of heroin in Greenville and the Belvoir community, deputies said.

During the serving of a search warrant at 2150 Papa’s Place north of Belvoir, detectives said they found one pound of marijuana, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, two hydraulic presses designed to prepare, package, and repackage controlled substances, and a handgun.

Deputies said nearly an ounce of heroin was recovered during the investigation.

Green is out on a $300,000 secured bond.

