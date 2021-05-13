Advertisement

Rhule ‘disappointed’ Bridgewater wasn’t happy with practice

Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers offense stumbles in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers offense stumbles in loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers(Charlotte Observer)
By STEVE REED
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Matt Rhule feels good about the way the Panthers approach practices and is “disappointed” former quarterback Teddy Bridgewater didn’t feel the same way while in Carolina.

“I’m not going to delve into specifics about our process, some of that is specific to us,” the Panthers coach said Wednesday night during a video call with reporters. “But I feel really good about our preparation, and the amount of work our coaches put in and the amount of work our players put in. The amount of practice work, I think we push them in a really smart way.”

Rhule’s comments came after Bridgewater openly criticized Panthers first-year offensive coordinator Joe Brady and the way the team practiced on the “All Things Covered” podcast.

“I’ll just say this, for Joe Brady’s growth, that organization, they’ll have to practice different things in different ways,” Bridgewater said. “One of the things we didn’t do much of when I was there, we didn’t practice two-minute, really. We didn’t practice red zone.”

Carolina was 28th in the league in red zone efficiency last year with Bridgewater throwing five interceptions inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

The Panthers dealt Bridgewater to the Denver Broncos earlier this offseason after acquiring Sam Darnold from the New York Jets.

“I guess the game is becoming about science and trying to keep guys healthy,” Bridgewater went on to say. “You didn’t practice on Fridays there, but you walk through the red-zone stuff and then Saturday you come out and practice red zone. But you’d only get like 15 live reps. Guys’ reps would be limited.”

The Panthers have a somewhat unusual schedule of using Fridays as light days followed by a heavy practice on Saturdays.

Rhule complimented Bridgewater, calling him an “ultimate professional” and a “great dude.”

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

D.H. Conley's Matthew Matthjis homers against J.H. Rose
Matthjis homers in Conley’s 4-1 win over Rose
Farmville Central’s Terquavion Smith named “Mr. Basketball”
Kevin Hamilton signs with NCA&T
Kevin Hamilton signs with North Carolina A&T
ECU softball 2021 seniors
East Carolina Bows Out Of AAC Tournament
Andrew Sapp
Sapp resigns as head golf coach at ECU