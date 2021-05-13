Advertisement

POLICE: Man accused of killing mother in Nash County

Police say they found the 60-year-old woman dead on Wednesday morning
Joshua Frazier is being held under no bond.
Joshua Frazier is being held under no bond.
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WITN) - A 33-year-old in Nash County is facing murder charges in the death of his mother.

Spring Hope police say they found 60-year-old Mildred Frazier dead from multiple lacerations on the upper part of her body on Wednesday morning.

Police say it happened at around 10:00 on North Walnut Street and her son, Joshua Frazier, was at the home at the time. Joshua is charged with first-degree murder. Investigators still don’t know what sparked this incident.

Frazier is in jail under no bond and has a first appearance set for Thursday morning.

