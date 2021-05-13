Advertisement

Star’s Forecast: Pleasant weather to be replaced by heat and humidity

Dry, comfortable weather setting up for several days
By Star Derry
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quick Forecast

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows near 46. Northeast winds 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Morning: Sunny and cool. Northeast winds 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 73. Northeast winds 8 to 14 mph.

Friday Evening: 60′s through sunset and then 50s overnight. Great for dinner outdoors.

Thursday & Friday

Weak high pressure will keep Thursday dry with comfortable high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will see more mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the low to mid 70s. A persistent northeast breeze will blow around 15 to 20 mph Thursday and 10 to 15 mph Friday.

Weekend

Chilly Saturday morning but comfortable and sunny with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon. More clouds but still dry and in the 70s Sunday.

Next week

As high pressure moves offshore, the wind will shift to the south. That will pump in more heat and humidity.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

Temps will struggle to exceed 60 this afternoon.
Record cool temps possible Wednesday
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont