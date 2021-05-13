Star’s Forecast: Pleasant weather to be replaced by heat and humidity

Quick Forecast

Thursday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows near 46. Northeast winds 3 to 7 mph.

Friday Morning: Sunny and cool. Northeast winds 6 to 13 mph.

Friday Afternoon: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 73. Northeast winds 8 to 14 mph.

Friday Evening: 60′s through sunset and then 50s overnight. Great for dinner outdoors.

Thursday & Friday

Weak high pressure will keep Thursday dry with comfortable high temperatures in the lower 70s. Friday will see more mostly sunny skies and pleasant highs in the low to mid 70s. A persistent northeast breeze will blow around 15 to 20 mph Thursday and 10 to 15 mph Friday.

Weekend

Chilly Saturday morning but comfortable and sunny with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon. More clouds but still dry and in the 70s Sunday.

Next week

As high pressure moves offshore, the wind will shift to the south. That will pump in more heat and humidity.