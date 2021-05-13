Advertisement

Parents line up to get their kids vaccinated in Onslow County

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the administration of the Pfizer vaccine to children 12 and older.
By Liam Collins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Health experts call it a pandemic turning point: Children 12 and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially approved use of the Pfizer vaccine Wednesday, citing the shot’s 100% efficacy among children, according to Pfizer’s clinical data.

Clinics and parents got right to it. StarMed opened its vaccine clinic Thursday to children 12 and older Thursday.

“The reality is, if we want to get back to normal, if we want kids to go back to school safely, this is the way we do it,” said StarMed Chief Medical Officer Dr. Arin Piramzadian. “StarMed is going to be a part of that.”

Health experts said this is a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic. Getting more people vaccinated, they added, means less transmission and a better shot at a return to normal.

Which is why parents like Zach Borge were the first in line to get their children vaccinated, saying the risks associated with the vaccine far outweigh the risks of a severe case of COVID-19.

“Do you really just want to take that chance with your kid getting it, and then either passing it on or having one of those deadly instances?” said Borge. “Even a tiny mili-chance of that is just too much for your own kid.”

Borge put his 13-year-old daughter, Olivia, in Onslow County’s virtual school this school year. But, he says, he feels much more comfortable sending her back to school in-person this fall now that she will be vaccinated. Olivia’s pretty excited, too.

“I want to be able to do things again,” she said. “Like see my friends and go back to school, eventually.”

Health experts say children have a lower risk of severe reactions to the virus, but a higher risk of post-vaccine symptoms. Experts recommend parents still keep a close eye on their children after they get their shot, but no more than they would for themselves.

Experts added that parents should understand that, the same as adults, fevers and other symptoms are a good sign – a sign that the vaccine is doing exactly what it’s meant to do.

“We know that someone that’s younger, that’s healthier is going to have a more robust reaction,” said Piramzadian. “That’s expected and that’s what we want. We want people to have those good reactions, so we expect that in kids.”

StarMed will have five clinics in Onslow County through the upcoming weekend. They’re open to anyone, including children ages 12 and up. You can register here:

-May 14 from 3pm-8pm: Northside High School

-May 15 from 9am-12pm: Piggly Wiggly in Swansboro

-May 15 from 1pm-6pm: Southwest Middle School

-May 15 from 3:30pm-8pm: Grainger Stadium

-May 16 from 8am-5pm: The American Legion in Jacksonville

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

African American Heritage Trail Dedication in New Bern
New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city
Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf community
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters