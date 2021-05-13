North Carolina prison official pleads guilty to bribery charge

WASHINGTON (AP) - A case manager at a North Carolina prison has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to funnel drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 62-year-old Ollie Rose III of Pleasant Hill admitted that he agreed to use his position from at least November 2018 through October 2020 to smuggle contraband, including oxycodone, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids, into the prison for inmates.

Rose further admitted that he did so in exchange for payments ranging from $500 to $1,200 and received more than $40,000 in total in bribes.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.