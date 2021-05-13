North Carolina minimum marriage age rises to 16 in bill OK’d by Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The state Senate has given unanimous approval to legislation raising the minimum age to get married in North Carolina from 14 to 16.

Sponsors of the measure approved Wednesday say it reflects a compromise from the original bill, which would have raised the minimum age to 18.

Some senators were unhappy with that measure or a later version that would have still allowed 14-year-olds to marry. The bill now headed to the House would still require 16- and 17-year-olds to get either written parental consent or a judge’s order to marry.

The young person’s spouse could be no more than four years older.

