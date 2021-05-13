North Carolina man sentenced for conspiring to accept bribes

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says a North Carolina man has been sentenced to two years in prison for conspiring to accept bribes in exchange for steering grants to a construction company.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Ross of Hope Mills worked for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Fayetteville as an agent for the Specially Adapted Housing grant program.

Acting U.S. Attorney G. Norman Acker III says Ross directed more than $1 million worth of grant projects to All American Home Renovations in exchange for payments from the company’s owner and operator at the time.

