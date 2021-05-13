Advertisement

North Carolina man found guilty in attack on college students

Titus Lee trial continuing coverage
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina jury has returned a guilty verdict against a man accused by authorities of attacked two college students in 2016.

News outlets report Titus Lee was found guilty on Wednesday of two counts of kidnapping, two counts of first-degree rape, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree burglary.

In kidnapping, rape trial, Titus Lee takes the stand in his own defense
Lee was sentenced by the judge to more than 100 years in prison.

Testimony showed that the victims, both students at UNC Wilmington, were forced to drive to an automatic teller machine and withdraw cash. One victim said he was pistol-whipped and tied up in a closet while his girlfriend was raped.

