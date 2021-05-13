Advertisement

New Bern Fire Department gets trained arson canine named Bobby

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A local fire department has a new specialist at sniffing out arson cases. New Bern Fire-Rescue Inspector Johnathan Gaskins introduced his new partner, “Bobby,” at the main fire station Wednesday.

Bobby is a two-year-old lab trained in arson detection and can smell accelerants used in suspected arson cases.

Gaskins and his new partner spent a month training together at a special program in New Hampshire. He says the dog will be invaluable.

“We do find areas that Bobby goes in and alerts or went in and alerted on that we weren’t necessarily considering to be arson, to begin with, that caused us to take a step back and look at a few different things,” Gaskins said.

Bobby will also assist other Eastern Carolina departments with their arson investigations.

