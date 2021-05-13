Lenoir County Public Schools prepares for summer in-person learning

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper signed House Bill 82 into law in April, which requires all public school districts to “offer a school extension learning recovery and enrichment program” this summer.

However, Lenoir County Public Schools noticed a word in the legislation that made preparing for it exciting for associate superintendent Frances Herring.

“The legislation is very, very specific about what needs to be included and how it needs to be included. So, of course, we’re following the legislation very closely,” Herring said in a press release. “But what is really interesting about this piece of legislation is that it actually has the word ‘fun’ in it.”

The school system is preparing to launch a six-week program in June for K-12 students, who have had interrupted learning due to the pandemic.

LCPS’s Summer Enrichment Academy, or SEA, will run June 14-July 22 with classes Monday through Thursday from 7:50 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the school system.

Rides and meals are provided, and attendance is voluntary, but close to 1,000 families have shown interest so far in May, including Heather Johnson, whose son, Christian, is going to the third grade at Northwest.

To make sure he’s on track, the school has someone there in the summer who can help him face to face.

“Nothing beats a certified teacher,” Johnson said. “They can see if there’s a problem, they can see what the student may need to work on.”

In addition to offering students the opportunity to catch up with in-person learning, the program focuses on social-emotional support as it’s been more than a year for some students who have gone virtual.

“It’s probably the only piece of legislation that I’ve ever read that has the word fun,” Herring said. “It’s not just about getting caught up as much as we can and reading math and science, but it’s also making it as fun and enjoyable as we can, and to meet the social-emotional needs of students too.”

Johnson said Christian does well academically, but as an only child, he hasn’t had the social opportunity to learn through play due to the pandemic.

“School is part of social development and growth,” Johnson said. “Even though we went through the pandemic, those learning gaps. We, as parents, don’t know what to look for. Kids need to have a foundation, and we did the best we could, but remote learning was very challenging so going back to school with face-to-face certified teachers is a win-win for parents, as well as students.”

Aside from classes on core subjects, such as reading, math and science, the program aims to blend that with extracurricular activities and student support, such as “physical activity,” and “enrichment classes in areas like music, art, STEM, creative writing, agriculture, theater and more.”

“Parents want their children to do as well as they can, so absolutely, we’re all excited about the face-to-face contact this summer,” Johnson said.

Herring said they have a theme in mind that goes along with “SEA,” with beach ideas such as sand buckets with learning materials for younger kids and beach towels for older kids. However, there’s time to finalize.

Herring said they hope to present SEA as more of a summer camp rather than a summer school. Some social workers will also be working.

Although it’s not a one-stop solution to addressing students’ needs, it’s a step in the right direction for Herring.

“We’re coming off of a huge trauma, and so it’s gonna be really important to understand that it’s not a quick fix, so we’re going to have to make sure we have a sustainable plan that meets our students’ needs, social-emotional and learning,” Herring said.

LCPS said eight schools in the county are designated as sites for the program, but that may change once they get the final headcount.

SEA will operate under Plan A guidelines with face coverings required and social distancing where possible.

