Kevin Hamilton signs with North Carolina A&T

Hamilton picked the Aggies over North Carolina Central, Old Dominon, Western Carolina and Appalachian State
Kevin Hamilton signs with NCA&T
Kevin Hamilton signs with NCA&T(Will Bland)
By Billy Weaver
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose High Schools star football player Kevin Hamilton officially signed his national letter of intent Thursday to play college football at North Carolina A&T.

Hamilton picked the Aggies over North Carolina Central, Old Dominon, Western Carolina and Appalachian State.

He was ranked 9th in the state in class 3A this season in receiving with 639 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

Hamilton also played defense where he racked up 21 solo tackles including four sacks.

