Governor Cooper not implementing gas limits amid shortage

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gas stations across the state are running low or out of fuel as hundreds of people continue rushing to gas stations Wednesday.

Analysts say that 68% of stations in the state are out of gas in North Carolina.

On Wednesday, Cooper said he does not plan to limit the amount of gasoline motorists can buy and says they’re working on getting things back on track as quickly as possible.

“Not at this time, no. We’re hoping that the people of North Carolina will do the right thing. We’re working with local gas stations to make sure that public safety, that there is fuel reserved for public safety throughout the state, and many of them have their gasoline supplies.”

Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency Monday allowing for fuel transportation waivers in the wake of the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline.

