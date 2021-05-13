Experts continue to urge people not to panic buy gasoline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The search for fuel continues for many around Eastern North Carolina, and WITN is continuing to see comments stating that media outlets are responsible for the shortage of gasoline. We wanted to take the time to look back at our coverage of the pipeline shutdown.

On Friday, May 7th, Colonial Pipeline was hit by a ransomware attack forcing the pipeline to go offline. Our coverage began focusing on the shutdown and looking at what the company, state, and federal leaders said about the attack.

On Monday, WITN spoke with economists and a petroleum analyst from GasBuddy about gas prices and ways to avoid a gas shortage.

Gasbuddy’s Patrick De Haan explained, “Don’t be surprised. You’ll probably start to see some yellow tape on gas pumps.” De Haan added that a major shortage could be avoided if people only got gas if they actually needed to fill their tanks. “It’s all in the hands of motorists. If everyone goes out to fill up, which is unnecessary, prices are going to make an even bigger jump. And if they do that, too, we’re going to be talking about several weeks of gasoline outages.”

On Tuesday, we began receiving multiple reports about long lines at gas stations around the region and even spoke to some drivers who could not get gas.

One motorist said, “I’m sitting on just about empty, and I can’t find a gas station anywhere that’s open.”

That same evening we also spoke with AAA’s Aaron Gross, who again strongly encouraged the community not to hoard gasoline.

“Now is not the time to be gas hoarding, you know, get gas. If you need it, but if you don’t need it, don’t rush off and go buy some. This is a hopefully temporary situation,” said Gross.

The White House has also been monitoring and working to help Colonial Pipeline get back online while remaining steadfast with a similar message.

“It’s not that we have a gasoline shortage. It’s that we have this supply crunch, and that things will be back to normal soon and that we’re asking people not to hoard and know that we’re all over this,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

Colonial Pipeline has also been issuing updates about their progress to get reopened. They say they are making headway on restarting the pipeline. The company also said in a release that so far, they’ve been able to get more than 41 million gallons of fuel to affected states, and they are working on getting more out. They also have another 2 million gallons on standby for when they reopen.

