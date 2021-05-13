Elderly man dies in house fire

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Wayne County man died in a house fire Wednesday night.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says no suspicious or criminal activity is suspected in the death of 81-year-old Claro Grantham.

Authorities were called to the man’s home on Corbett Hill Road, outside of Mount Olive, shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Firefighters found the home well involved in fire and after searching the inside they discovered the man’s body.

They said Grantham lived alone at the home.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

