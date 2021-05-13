Advertisement

Drought conditions return to Eastern Carolina

Drought map for May 13, 2021
Drought map for May 13, 2021(NC Drought Monitor)
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Drought conditions have returned to North Carolina for the first time in more than a year.

The state’s Drought Management Advisory Council said Thursday morning that 12 counties in Eastern Carolina are now in the initial drought stage.

The moderate drought covers most of Onslow County, Carteret County, the eastern half of Hyde County, and a part of Dare County.

The state also says nearly half of the state’s counties are now under abnormally dry conditions.

Most of Eastern Carolina is under that category, except for a handful of counties in the northeastern part of the state.

“After a wet winter, rainfall has been below normal since March in much of eastern North Carolina. By May 4, we had parts of 45 counties that were considered to be abnormally dry. Conditions have continued to deteriorate in the southeastern coastal plain and along the coast resulting in the moderate drought declaration,” said Klaus Albertin, DMAC chairman.

The last time any part of the state was under a drought advisory was on November 19, 2019.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

African American Heritage Trail Dedication in New Bern
New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city
Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf community
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters