Drought conditions return to Eastern Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Drought conditions have returned to North Carolina for the first time in more than a year.

The state’s Drought Management Advisory Council said Thursday morning that 12 counties in Eastern Carolina are now in the initial drought stage.

The moderate drought covers most of Onslow County, Carteret County, the eastern half of Hyde County, and a part of Dare County.

The state also says nearly half of the state’s counties are now under abnormally dry conditions.

Most of Eastern Carolina is under that category, except for a handful of counties in the northeastern part of the state.

“After a wet winter, rainfall has been below normal since March in much of eastern North Carolina. By May 4, we had parts of 45 counties that were considered to be abnormally dry. Conditions have continued to deteriorate in the southeastern coastal plain and along the coast resulting in the moderate drought declaration,” said Klaus Albertin, DMAC chairman.

The last time any part of the state was under a drought advisory was on November 19, 2019.

