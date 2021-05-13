Crystal Coast beach restoration project nears completion

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s been more than 2 1/2 years since Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina, and now a massive beach restoration project along the Crystal Coast is finally nearing completion.

Greg Rudolph with the Carteret County Shore Protection Office oversees all beach nourishment projects. Since Hurricane Florence, there has been three major projects along the Bogue Banks in Carteret County.

“After Florence, we initiated a huge three yearlong project for about 21 miles of Bogue Banks with 5 million cubic yards of sand, and part of that project was rebuilding the dune that Florence took away,” said Rudolph.

Now that the last of the sand has been placed in Emerald Isle, the project’s final leg is underway, vegetation planting along the newly created dunes.

That’s where EarthBalance’s James Barron and his team come in. They are responsible for planting hundreds of thousands of tiny plants along the dunes.

“We’re planting three different species; the purpose is for dune restoration and restore it back to its natural habitat and also doing this restores and protects the coastline,” explained Barron.

All of the planting is done by his team and by hand. “We have two guys that go through and drill the holes down about six inches. So it gets the root ball into moist soil, and then we put in a hydrogel that has fertilizer mixed in with it that’s released over a year, and then we have guys that go back in and pack everything nice and tight, so there’s no air spaces,” said Barron.

Barron’s crew has about 5 miles of beach left to cover with plants which will take them until the beginning of June to complete, and for Rudolph seeing the finish line in sight after nearly three years is more than exciting.

“We’ve obviously really excited to have three years of work come to a nice finish here,” said Rudolph.

After the plants are in the sand, officials urge beachgoers to be mindful of where they are walking since the delicate plants won’t survive if stepped on.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.