COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Health Department continues to offer walk-in clinics and COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment.

The health department is offering free Moderna vaccinations at area clinics.

Hundreds of doses were available at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville Thursday and another free walk-in clinic is scheduled for Friday at the Jarvis Memorial Uptown Methodist Church.

Staff members are encouraging the public to get their shot to protect everyone in the community.

Dr. Kimberly Hardy, family nurse practitioner says, “I think we can become numb because it’s not me that’s infected it’s not my family that’s infected so why should I get vaccinated? I think we need to think wider than that, and think about and remember what we’ve seen.”

Everyone is eligible to get vaccinated in Pitt County, including tourists and visitors.

