Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinics continue in Pitt County

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Health Department continues to offer walk-in clinics and COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment.

The health department is offering free Moderna vaccinations at area clinics.

Hundreds of doses were available at the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville Thursday and another free walk-in clinic is scheduled for Friday at the Jarvis Memorial Uptown Methodist Church.

Staff members are encouraging the public to get their shot to protect everyone in the community.

Dr. Kimberly Hardy, family nurse practitioner says, “I think we can become numb because it’s not me that’s infected it’s not my family that’s infected so why should I get vaccinated? I think we need to think wider than that, and think about and remember what we’ve seen.”

Everyone is eligible to get vaccinated in Pitt County, including tourists and visitors.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station...
ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

Latest News

African American Heritage Trail Dedication in New Bern
New Bern African American Heritage Trail to honor historic events in the city
Law Enforcement officials in Pitt County could soon have additional resources in order to be...
Pitt County law enforcement may be getting new resource to help with communication with deaf community
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Seasonal speed limits change on parts of N.C. 12
Authorities respond to the scene where multiple people were wounded in a shooting, Thursday,...
Police: 9 wounded in Providence, Rhode Island, shooting
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters
Activists blast legislation to increase penalties for rioters