Congressman Butterfield highlights launch of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Congressman G. K. Butterfield urges people to enroll in the Federal Communications Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to get a discount on their monthly internet bill.

Butterfield said from virtual classrooms to telehealth visits, the pandemic has made access to reliable, high-speed internet more important than ever. Broadband access supporters agree that internet service is necessary to ensure that every family can learn, work, and stay connected.

“This begins with ensuring every family can afford it,” said Butterfield. “I encourage anyone who may be struggling right now to see if they qualify for this new program, and then sign up by contacting their internet provider. I will continue to work hard in Congress to expand internet access and improve affordability so that every household, regardless of zip code, has reliable, high-speed service.”

People interested in learning if they qualify should visit the FCC’s new enrollment website at https://getemergencybroadband.org/. Once eligible, participants then sign up for the program through their internet service provider.

