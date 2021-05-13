Advertisement

Community college system president applauds Lenoir Community College business partnerships

By Sharon Johnson
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The new president of the North Carolina Community College System visited Lenoir County Wednesday. In the East, Thomas Stith was learning about the Lenoir Community College Aerospace and Advanced Manufacturing Center at the Global Transpark.

LCC uses the center while also working with aerospace businesses to train people who are working on getting into that industry.

Stith said LCC was just one of his stops in touring all 58 community colleges across the state.

“It gives me the opportunity as the community college president to see the work that is carried on at community colleges across the state. Here at Lenior Community College, there is an outstanding partnership with business and industry. It is just outstanding.”

Stith also visited LCC’s main campus checked out their other programs.

