Coast Guard medevacs injured passenger on 50-foot boat

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WITN) - A passenger on a 50-foot boat had to be medevaced by the Coast Guard after an accident Thursday.

It happened near Chadwick Bay, which is outside of Sneads Ferry.

The Coast Guard says the passenger received head and possible neck and arm injuries when the “Lisa Baby III” ran aground.

A Coast Guard crew from Emerald Isle was called to the scene, along with Onslow County firefighters, the state Marine Patrol and TowBoat U.S. Swansboro.

The injured passenger was taken to New River Marina and initially treated by local emergency medical services responders.

TowBoat U.S. was able to refloat the cabin cruiser and the Coast Guard said there was no pollution reported.

