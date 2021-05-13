Charcuterie fundraiser to help Junior League of Greater New Bern

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Junior League of Greater New Bern is hosting a virtual charcuterie board fundraiser on May 19.

Jerry Hall with the Junior League of New Bern says participants will be given a zoom link if they register for the event.

Brook’s Boards will help host the virtual class at 6:30 p.m.

The cost is $25 and participants will be given a grocery list to buy items for the event.

You can register by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.