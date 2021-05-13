ANALYSTS: 82% of Eastern Carolina stations without gas today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Analysts say around 82% of gas stations in Eastern Carolina are without gas as of Thursday evening. That’s down from 84% Thursday morning.

According to Patrick DeHaan from Gas Buddy, 82.4% percent of stations are out of gas in the Greenville-New Bern-Washington area.

North Carolina, Virginia, and Georgia all worsened in terms of supply at gas stations from Wednesday into Thursday.

DeHaan said North Carolina is the hardest hit state in the southeast with 70% of stations dealing with an outage as of 5:00 p.m. Thursday. Virginia stood at 50%, and South Carolina at 53%.

Colonial Pipeline restarted operations on Wednesday after it was forced to shut down because of a major hack.

In a statement, Colonial says “all lines, including those lateral lines that have been running manually, will return to normal operations.” The company added it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal. We have observed and received reports that tankers have been able to deliver gas to some stations, so drivers who were looking for fuel yesterday might find it today in places they couldn’t find it then.

DeHaan says Charlotte, Greensboro, and Wilmington are among cities seeing a slight improvement in the outages.

In Jacksonville this morning lines a quarter-mile long greeted customers at one convenience store. Gas Buddy says the Shell station at Western Boulevard and Old White Street was the only station that had gas in the entire city.

Some people said they waited over 40 minutes to fill up.

Analysts say to expect up to two weeks of some headaches if you need fuel in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, or Virginia. DeHaan says the situation will take time and improve due to the outages and more stations needing more supply.

He says ahead of Memorial Day, outages should be less than 20 percent by then in all areas.

DeHaan says gasoline demand jumped nearly 13 percent on Wednesday from that time last week.

