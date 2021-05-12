Wood Ducks top Mudcats in home opener, 2-1

Box Score

KINSTON, N.C. (DEWDS) – Playing at Grainger Stadium for the first time in 612 days, the Down East Wood Ducks (7-0) celebrated their 2021 home opener with a 2-1 win over the Carolina Mudcats Tuesday night.

The Wood Ducks got on the board in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Dustin Harris singled and advanced to third on a single by Cody Freeman. Keyber Rodriguez followed with a single to score Harris to give Down East the lead 1-0.

The bats remained hot as Down East added one more run in the bottom of the second. Antonio Cabello led off with a single and advanced to second as José Rodriguez. Jayce Easley followed with a walk to load the bases. Evan Carter grounded into a double play, but Cabello managed to score to increase the lead to 2-0. The Mudcats answered with a run in the top of the third to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Abdiel Mendoza went four innings in his first start of the season. Mendoza was lights out, for the Wood Ducks, allowing one run on one hit with eight strikeouts. Nic Laio (2-0) earned the win, pitching three innings of relief with only one hit allowed, one walk and seven strikeouts. John Matthews pitched a solid inning, issuing one walk with one hit and one strikeout. Spencer Mraz earned his second save of the season, pitching the final inning and tallying two strikeouts with one hit.

The Wood Ducks and Mudcats continue their series tomorrow with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. Down East will send RH Wyatt Sparks (0-0, 23.14) to the mound, while Carolina will start LH Brendan Murphy (0-0, 0.00).

Fans can still purchase tickets for the month of May on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5172 or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium (Mon-Fri – 9am -5pm). Make sure to follow your Down East Wood Ducks on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook so you don’t miss anything!

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.