Teacher of the Week: Shannon Thorne from West Greene Elementary School

GREENE COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for May 12 is Shannon Thorne from West Greene Elementary School.

Thorne has been teaching for 16 years. In that time, she has taught students of all ages, from kindergarten to graduating seniors, in both the private and public school system. For the last few years, Thorne has been teaching third grade at West Greene Elementary School.

Thorne says being a teacher is her calling and isn’t something she takes lightly. She says “someone else’s most precious gift sitting in my classroom and I get the privilege of being part of their lives; to educate them, to help them, to accept them and to love them.”

She says she loves to spend time with her family, including her husband and three kids. Thorne says they all know teaching is a family affair, as she puts them to work creating packets, stapling papers, cutting out laminated items and sorting papers.

When she’s not in the classroom, Thorne enjoys crafting and taking pictures. She also loves going to the beach and sitting around a campfire with friends.

The person who nominated Mrs. Thorne wrote, “We would like to nominate Shannon Thorne from West Greene Elementary School in Snow Hill, NC for Teacher of the Week.

She has gone above and beyond to help our third grade student Asher. She is patient with him and always pushes him to do his best, especially when she knows he can do better than what he wants to give. We went from a student with major anxiety issues that ended up in the principal’s office several days a week, to a thriving student who has not been in the principal’s office all year. She has been a huge advocate for our son, making sure that he had the accommodations that he needed to be successful in class. She is a total rockstar!!

She has loved our son as if he were her own from the moment he stepped into her classroom. She is always creative and willing to try new ideas - especially if it means a win for the students she is teaching. I wish we could take her to every grade we must travel cause this year has been an absolute blessing to have such a wonderful teacher with your child. Knowing that in the midst of the crazy these children have been through this year, there is a bright beacon of hope and love waiting to teach your child and help them be all that they can become makes it easier to do our own jobs.

Asher says Mrs. Thorne is such a good teacher. He says “she makes me do work and expects me to do her rules showing me that I can if I take my time. She is so nice to me and helps me when I need her. I love her as my teacher.”

For all these reasons and so many more we would love for her to be selected as Teacher of the Week!!!”

Congratulations Mrs. Thorne!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

