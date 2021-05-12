Police searching for gunman after Kinston man shot Tuesday night

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have limited information on a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Ricky Roach Jr. was shot in his leg and hip.

Police were alerted to the shooting when the 23-year-old man arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care with the gunshot wounds shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Officers determined that Roach was shot in the area of Richard Green Apartments, near the corner of East Shine Street and South Tiffany Street.

A nearby vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting of Roach is urged to call Kinston police.

