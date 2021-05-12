Advertisement

Police searching for gunman after Kinston man shot Tuesday night

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have limited information on a shooting that happened late Tuesday night.

Ricky Roach Jr. was shot in his leg and hip.

Police were alerted to the shooting when the 23-year-old man arrived at UNC Lenoir Health Care with the gunshot wounds shortly after 11:00 p.m.

Officers determined that Roach was shot in the area of Richard Green Apartments, near the corner of East Shine Street and South Tiffany Street.

A nearby vehicle was also hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information on the shooting of Roach is urged to call Kinston police.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas hoarding making gas shortage worse in New Bern
New Bern residents search for gas; some end up on empty

Latest News

Butterfield on FCC initiative called Emergency Broadband Benefit
Congressman Butterfield highlights launch of the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program
State Senate unanimously passes changes to state’s body camera law
State Senate unanimously passes changes to state’s body camera law
Local businesses impacted by gas shortage
Local businesses impacted by gas shortage
Governor Cooper says there are no plans to implement gas limits
Governor Cooper not implementing gas limits amid shortage
State's community college system president in the East touring LCC
Community college system president applauds Lenoir Community College business partnerships