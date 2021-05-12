Pet of the Week: Sigma

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A cat that’s back at the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina for a second time is looking for a family to call his own.

Volunteers say Sigma was at the humane society as a kitten and is back 7 years later at no fault of his own.

They say when he warms up to people, he loves curling up next to them. He loves to give affection, but on his own terms. They say he also likes sunbathing and looking out the window.

Sigma was declawed in his last home, so the humane society is requiring that he go to a home with other declawed cats or be the only cat in a home.

If you’re interested in Sigma or any of the other cats and dogs at the humane society, click here.

