Onslow County conducts hurricane shelter training ahead of official start to season

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The official start to hurricane season is right around the corner, and an Eastern Carolina county uses Hurricane Preparedness Week to get its staff up to speed.

Onslow County’s Departments of Emergency and Social Services teamed up Wednesday for hurricane shelter training, including preparations on registrations, shelter space set-up, and emergency generator operation.

“Now is actually the time to start preparing,” said Emergency Services Deputy Director Stacie Miles. “If we’re lucky enough to have that two-, three-, four-year period where we don’t have any hurricanes, they’re still touching all of the equipment, and they’re still getting that hands-on experience with it.”

The official start to hurricane season is June 1, but last year saw a record number of pre-season named storms.

The training took place at the county’s largest hurricane shelter, Jacksonville Commons Middle School, which can hold up to 300 people when COVID protocols aren’t in place.

“We are experienced in working with the public, sometimes when they are having some of their worst days,” said Social Services Deputy Director Campbell Fletcher. “We understand and try to appreciate that this is a very challenging and stressful time when we have to shelter.”

The point of the training is to get staff ready to go before a storm threatens the East and to make the process as simple as possible when it does.

“We do everything we can to try and make it a pleasant stay,” said Miles. “But it’s an emergency shelter, so it’s going to be stressful, and we want to try and help as much as we can.”

