New Bern residents search for gas; some end up on empty

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - On Tuesday, drivers rushed to gas stations to fill up their cars, but shortly after the influx of drivers, many gas stations ran out of gas.

Signs that read “out of gas” are a common sight in Eastern Carolina right now.

.People raced to the pumps to fill up their cars Monday night and into Tuesday. It was a move experts warned against, and now many gas stations are coming up empty.

The Shell gas station, off Hwy 17 in New Bern, ran out of gas just before noon. Some people like Marian Matthews of New Bern were able to top their tanks off.

“So, I filled it up, and I thank God I was able to get some.”

While others were still searching. New Bern Resident Buddy Farmer said, “Where is gas?”

We spoke with an official from Fisher Fuel Markets who says they are still producing petroleum products; the problem is actually getting the gas to local stations.

“It’s a transportation problem as far as getting it from the refineries to a local terminal,” Fisher Stores Director of Marketing Homer Ray said.

Colonial Pipeline executives say they’ll likely restore service on most of the pipeline within a few days.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.