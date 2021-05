GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sophomore Mitch Jones laced a go-ahead two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh inning to lift J.H. Rose (4-1) past rival D.H. Conley (4-1), 4-3, Tuesday night at Hollywood Crossroads.

The two Eastern Carolina 3A/4A rivals will meet again Thursday at 6 p.m. at J.H. Rose.

