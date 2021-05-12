Phillip’s Forecast: An umbrella afternoon with cool breezes

Quick Forecast

Wednesday Afternoon: Light rain, breezy, and cool. Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. High near 60.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy as the rain tapers off from west to east. Lows near 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 mph.

Wednesday

An area of low pressure will move slowly south of eastern North Carolina Wednesday bringing periods of light rain with it. Rain totals will likely run around 0.20″ (give or take) . Highs will struggle to reach 60 under the light raindrops and gusty northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday & Friday

Weak high pressure will try to keep Thursday day with comfortable high temperatures in the upper 60s and a few places touching 70. A weak area of low pressure will pass south of us late Thursday night and early Friday and may have a brief coastal shower or two with it, otherwise, Friday will see increasing sunshine and more pleasant highs in the 70s.

Weekend

Chilly Saturday morning but comfortable and sunny with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon. More clouds but still dry and in the 70s Sunday.