Healthcare providers prepare to vaccinate people ages 12+

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Wednesday, U.S. health advisers endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids ages 12 and up. This endorsement comes as the FDA-approved emergency use of the vaccine in our youth earlier this week.

Trials show the Pfizer vaccine was 100 percent effective in stopping symptomatic infections in kids.

“If we wanna get back to normal, if we want kids to go back to school safely, if we don’t want to be worried about them bringing home COVID or getting someone else sick, this is the way to do it,” said Arin Piramzadian, The Chief Medical Officer at StarMed Healthcare.

Both Onslow and Craven County Health Departments say they’re making preparations for the younger group to get their shots.

“As soon as the ACIP and the state say it’s a go, we’re ready!” said Whitney Jezek, The Child Health Immunization Supervisor at the Onslow County Health Department.

StarMed Healthcare’s vaccine clinic will take place at North Side High School Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. to make shots convenient for kids.

Both the vaccine and side effects are expected to be the same, but Piramzadian says they’ve ordered smaller and thinner needles for the younger group. “We bought specific needles for this age range because obviously, we want to make it as painless as possible.”

Experts also assure parents that with the shot comes confidence in sending kids off to school safely. “The more people we vaccinate, the less spread we’ll have. So, if you put a vaccinated group of adolescents into a school, you’re going to have less spread inside that school,” said Jezek.

Jones and Pitt County Health Departments, along with UNC Lenoir Health in Kinston, say they do not have any Pfizer vaccine at this point.

