Former Carteret County school leader Tabbie Nance awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - During a Carteret County Public School Foundation event on Tuesday, May 11, the county’s former Communications Director was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Former co-workers nominated Tabbie Nance for serving students, teachers, staff, administrators, and the community throughout her career as a senior leader in the Carteret County Public School System.

Among the honors and awards the Governor of North Carolina can bestow, none is more valued than The Order of The Long Leaf Pine.

Since its creation in 1963, it has been presented to honor persons who have a proven record of service to the State of North Carolina or some other special achievement, and to others as a gesture of friendship and goodwill” according to the Long Leaf Pine Society’s website

“Mrs. Nance created an environment for the employees and students of Carteret County to be successful even after retirement from the school system. Her character, values, and devotion to her work made the Carteret County Public School System and the local community a better place,” Board of Education Chair Clark Jenkins said. “I cannot think of any person more deserving of this great honor than Mrs. Nance. No award can truly recognize the impact that she has made on this community.”

District leaders say Nance was passionate about organizations such as the Carteret County Public School Foundation, the Sunshine Lady Foundation, and Rotary International, to name a few.

Among her many accomplishments in service to others was securing $420,000 in support to help employees and students in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence that struck the North Carolina coast in September 2018.

“Mrs. Nance embodies the characteristics that individuals considered for The Order of the Long Leaf Pine should have. She is as selfless a servant-leader as I have encountered. Throughout my tenure working with her, I marveled at her genuine love for the children and families of Carteret County,” said Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson.

Nance recently retired from the Carteret County Public School System in March of this year after 30 years of service but continues to volunteer in Carteret County.

