Record cool temps possible Wednesday

Most of the record “low maximum” highs are in the mid 60s for this date. With highs likely to only reach about 60 degrees this will be the coolest afternoon highs ever recorded for May 12th. The cloudy skies, light raindrops and gusty north winds will make it feel even cooler throughout the day. Don’t worry, We’ll be back to near 70 on Thursday, climbing to around 80 degrees by Sunday.

Temps will struggle to exceed 60 this afternoon. (Jim Howard)

Wednesday

With a low pressure area moving to our south, light rain showers will dot the radar throughout the day . Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s as cooler air moves in on a gusty north wind.

Thursday & Friday

Quieter, warmer conditions return with highs closer to 70 degree both days under partly cloudy skies. A few raindrops may brush the Crystal Coast late Thursday into Thursday night.