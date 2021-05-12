Advertisement

DMV resuming Saturday hours at some locations

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s another sign that things are slowly returning to normal -- the DMV is resuming Saturday hours.

The Division of Motor Vehicles said it will bring back Saturday hours at 16 of its offices beginning May 15th.

Half of the 16 offices will focus on road testing in efforts to help reduce the backlog of teen drivers who have to pass a road test. That includes the DMV office in Jacksonville.

The other offices will offer in-house testing along with other services, but they will not be doing any road testing. The Greenville DMV office is part of that group.

The 16 offices will be open from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

The DMV says it is also expanding weekday hours at some two dozen of its locations.

