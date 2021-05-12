CarolinaEast Health System announces UNC Health affiliation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One of Eastern Carolina’s largest hospitals is now part of the UNC Health system.

The CarolinaEast Health System Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new partnership with UNC Health.

Under the agreement, CarolinaEast will remain a separate entity with its own Board of Directors.

CEO Ray Leggett says the partnership will bring enhanced healthcare capabilities to the region and access to medical research and clinical trials.

Leggett says the partnership will also see UNC medical students, residents, and fellows working at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Leggett also says the partnership will bring economic benefits to the region as well.

“I do think we will grow. And obviously, that will increase the number of staff members we have here which in plain English means there will be more jobs,” said Leggett

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of CarolinaEast, we welcome this opportunity to remain locally owned and operated, while at the same time benefiting from affiliation with a globally renowned health system. The affiliation with UNC Health will be mutually valuable to both organizations, but most importantly to the people that call Eastern North Carolina home,” said Allen Hardison, Chairman of CarolinaEast Health System Board of Directors in a news release.

CarolinaEast and UNC Health have been partners in cancer care since 2014.

