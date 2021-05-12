Advertisement

CarolinaEast Health System announces UNC Health affiliation

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One of Eastern Carolina’s largest hospitals is now part of the UNC Health system.

The CarolinaEast Health System Board of Directors has unanimously approved a new partnership with UNC Health.

Under the agreement, CarolinaEast will remain a separate entity with its own Board of Directors.

CEO Ray Leggett says the partnership will bring enhanced healthcare capabilities to the region and access to medical research and clinical trials.

Leggett says the partnership will also see UNC medical students, residents, and fellows working at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Leggett also says the partnership will bring economic benefits to the region as well.

“I do think we will grow. And obviously, that will increase the number of staff members we have here which in plain English means there will be more jobs,” said Leggett

“On behalf of the Board of Directors of CarolinaEast, we welcome this opportunity to remain locally owned and operated, while at the same time benefiting from affiliation with a globally renowned health system. The affiliation with UNC Health will be mutually valuable to both organizations, but most importantly to the people that call Eastern North Carolina home,” said Allen Hardison, Chairman of CarolinaEast Health System Board of Directors in a news release.

CarolinaEast and UNC Health have been partners in cancer care since 2014.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Sources: Downtown Kinston beating victim passes away
The Speedway on Old Tar Road in Pitt County posted a sign on the door saying they are out of gas.
ANALYSTS: 68% of gas stations in North Carolina without gas
Corey Rogerson was one of five employees fired last week by Sheriff Ernie Coleman.
Former deputy “blindsided” after Beaufort County sheriff fires five employees
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations days after major hack
Gas hoarding making gas shortage worse in New Bern
New Bern residents search for gas; some end up on empty

Latest News

Local health leaders say Pfizer's full FDA approval is encouraging
Pfizer could apply for full FDA approval for its COVID vaccine as soon as the end of the month
South Carolina lawmakers are revisiting the topic of abortion rights after a version of the...
UPDATE: NC House votes to bar abortions based on race, Down syndrome
CarolinaEast ICU Nurse given Healthcare Hero Award
ICU Nurse given ‘Healthcare Hero’ Award
NC House
North Carolina House ending COVID-19 proxy voting practice