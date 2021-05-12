Advertisement

Brady, Prescott kick off 2021 season on NBC

Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Cowboys
NBC decided to move coverage of the race at Talladega to another network for local news and NFL coverage(source: AP image)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on September 9th.

The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins.

Both games will be played at the stadium of Premier League soccer team Tottenham. The Falcons and the Jaguars will be the home teams

