7 Yankees coaches, staff have virus, Torres out as precaution

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night’s starting lineup at Tampa Bay
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, bottom, safely steals second base as New York Yankees...
Kansas City Royals' Whit Merrifield, bottom, safely steals second base as New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, top, gets a late throw in the third inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, May 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres was kept out of Wednesday night’s starting lineup at Tampa Bay as a precaution as the number of confirmed positive COVID-19 tests among the team’s coaching and support staff reached seven.

Manager Aaron Boone said MLB’s Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee is waiting and reviewing a number of test results. The members of New York’s traveling party have been tested at least three times each since Tuesday.

Boone is hopeful that it’s nothing more than just getting all the information when it comes to Torres.

