Wood Ducks host Mudcats in home opener Tuesday night

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - For the first time since 2019, the Down East Wood Ducks will play a home game at Grainger Stadium in Kinston.

The Wood Ducks will host the Carolina Mudcats at 7:00 on Tuesday night. The 2020 season was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Woodies are on a six-game winning streak, having swept Kannapolis last week.

COVID-19 precautions are in place at Grainger Stadium. Tickets for Tuesday’s opener against Carolina are available by clicking here.

