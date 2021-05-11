WITN Sports Spotlight: Matthew Matthijs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on D.H. Conley junior pitcher and UNC commit Matthew Matthijs!

Before Matthew Matthijs even pitched for D.H. Conley, he announced his commitment to UNC.

“I can’t wait to play there,” said Matthijs at practice Monday. “I can’t wait to have a great time there.”

“I just said [to the UNC baseball coaching staff], ‘Guys, I’ve got somebody special coming to camp. He kind of reminds me of a kid named Alex White,’” D.H. Conley baseball head coach Jason Mills said.

That’s some high praise from longtime Vikings’ head coach Jason Mills.

Alex White won a couple of state titles during his time at D.H. Conley and then became a standout on the UNC baseball team before going pro.

“It’s rare you see a 15-year-old that comes in with that type of work ethic,” added Mills. “That type of attention to the details, and Matty had all of those things.”

In fact, Matty was just 14 in December of his freshman year at Conley, when he picked the Tar Heels.

“I just love [playing baseball],” added Matthijs. “It’s just fun. It’s something I’ve always done. I just feel like myself up there on the mound.”

This season, Matthijs has yet to allow an earned run, striking out 21 while walking just three in ten innings pitched.

“His mound presence. His charisma. His leadership is what makes him so great,” Mills said.

His best pitch? How about a low-90s fastball. His favorite pitch? Curveball.

“He has the ability to go out and strikeout 15 guys in a night,” Mills added.

That’s because he’s able to change up his speed so efficiently. Between his nasty changeup and developing slider, this guy is nearly unhittable.

“I don’t feel it as pressure,” said Matthijs. “I feel more like just go have fun playing baseball. It’s the sport I love to do.”

Rivals D.H. Conley (4-0) and J.H. Rose (3-1) play twice this week. Tuesday at D.H. Conley. Thursday at J.H. Rose. Both games are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

