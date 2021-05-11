Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged with the assault of a Kinston man who remains in critical condition more than a week after being attacked.

Back on May 2nd, Jeffrey Hill was found lying on the ground with head and face injuries in a downtown parking lot on West Gordon Street.

Police said Clinton Christmas, 41, of Raleigh, was charged today with assault inflicting serious bodily injury, while 45-year-old Joseph Hughes, of Kinston, was arrested last Thursday on the same charge.

Officers say the attack on Hill remains under investigation and they ask anyone with information on the crime to call Kinston police.

On Tuesday, police said the 57-year-old Hill was still in critical condition at Vidant Medical Center.

