School districts finalizing back-to-school plans for fall

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Summer break is inching closer for many schools around Eastern North Carolina, and that has put many school districts in overdrive as they work to finalize plans for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year in August.

In Craven County, Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle says they hope schools will look fairly normal compared to the current school year.

" We are hoping to start school semi-normally, and I think everybody is expecting and hoping for that as well. As we continue to see restrictions start easing off from the Governor, I think you’ll see us follow suit,” explained Dr. Doyle.

But if the school system and the state are not ready to completely return to normal, Dr. Doyle says her staff will be prepared for that as well.

“We’re prepared to continue with face coverings if we have to and to continue with some of the other practices, and we’ve been trying to listen to our teachers and families about what they are seeing as we move into the next semester,” said Dr. Doyle.

One option returning this year for families is a Virtual Academy. However, it will only be offered to grades 3-12, and it will have a group of teachers dedicated to only those online learners.

“We’ve got lots of students that really thrive in that environment, and we also have learned that we’ve got students that it’s not the best for their learning, so this will be an opportunity for who are benefiting from that learning environment to have the most high-quality experience for the next school year,” said Dr. Doyle.

Registration is open for the Virtual Academy, and you can find more information at https://www.cravenk12.org/Page/18440.

The School district is also opening registration for families to enroll young children in Pre-Kindergarten.

Renee Harrell, the Pre-K Coordinator, says this is an important learning opportunity for children who will be four years old by August 31st.

“Pre-K is extremely important when we look at what kindergarten holds for children now, having those social experiences where children can come together as a group and learn to get along with one another, learn to work together,” explained Harrell.

You can find information on registering for Pre-Kindergarten here, https://www.cravenk12.org/Home.”

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.