Pitt County Detention Center gets K9 officer

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s a first for Pitt County, a K9 officer just for the detention center.

Freya is a 21-month-old Dutch Shepherd who recently joined the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Freya and Detention Officer Brandon Bates just graduated from the Law Enforcement K9 Academy at Ventosa Kennel in Scotland Neck.

The new K9 will exclusively be assigned to the detention center.

Sheriff Paula Dance said just one piece of contraband that gets inside the jail is one too many.

Bates, who has an Army background as well as previous work with the state Department of Correction, has been with the sheriff’s office for just over three years.

The two join five other working dog teams within the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

