Advertisement

PIE Annual Luncheon free to virtual guests

PIE Virtual Luncheon
PIE Virtual Luncheon(Craven County Partners in Education)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Partners in Education (PIE) has announced its PIE Annual Luncheon is free to virtual guests.

The in-person event scheduled for May 27 at noon has sold out, but the virtual online event is free to everyone on May 28 at noon.

PIE has partnered with Morgan’s and The Chelsea to offer a “lunch-in-place” for the virtual luncheon event. Craven County Schools employees can order a limited number of lunches from a pre-set menu in advance for $11. Orders must be placed by May 27 at 5 p.m. through this online ordering system. Meals will be available for pick up at a variety of times on May 28.

Thank you to Piedmont Natural Gas for your Major Partnership for our in-person and virtual #PIEAnnualLuncheon! #RelateAchieveBelieve

Posted by Craven County Partners In Education on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is scheduled to speak at the event. Dr. Johnson is also a 2021 National Superintendent of the Year Finalist.

Dr. Johnson has guided his district through several levels of improvement, including moving from 130th to 2nd in the state for student academic growth.

To learn more about PIE grants and programs, call 252-514-6321 or click here.

You can join the virtual event by clicking here

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Beaufort County sheriff fires at least five employees
This gas station in New Bern ran out of fuel shortly after this picture was taken.
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Go Gas Station on Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Economists: Overstocking on gas will only make pipeline shutdown worse

Latest News

Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Tabbie Nance awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Former Carteret County school leader Tabbie Nance awarded Order of the Long Leaf Pine
Ayden Collard Festival to return in 2021
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel