PIE Annual Luncheon free to virtual guests

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Partners in Education (PIE) has announced its PIE Annual Luncheon is free to virtual guests.

The in-person event scheduled for May 27 at noon has sold out, but the virtual online event is free to everyone on May 28 at noon.

PIE has partnered with Morgan’s and The Chelsea to offer a “lunch-in-place” for the virtual luncheon event. Craven County Schools employees can order a limited number of lunches from a pre-set menu in advance for $11. Orders must be placed by May 27 at 5 p.m. through this online ordering system. Meals will be available for pick up at a variety of times on May 28.

Thank you to Piedmont Natural Gas for your Major Partnership for our in-person and virtual #PIEAnnualLuncheon! #RelateAchieveBelieve Posted by Craven County Partners In Education on Tuesday, May 11, 2021

“The PIE Annual Luncheon supports and recognizes teachers who won PIE Grants during the 2020-21 school year. We are so pleased that PIE was able to award over $300,000 to Craven County Schools through a variety of grants and programs during the 2020-21 school year.”

Hamilton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Johnson is scheduled to speak at the event. Dr. Johnson is also a 2021 National Superintendent of the Year Finalist.

“The theme is ‘Relate – Achieve – Believe – Who Tells Your Story?’ Relate – Achieve – Believe is Dr. Johnson’s mantra. John Bircher will be the emcee for the event.”

Dr. Johnson has guided his district through several levels of improvement, including moving from 130th to 2nd in the state for student academic growth.

To learn more about PIE grants and programs, call 252-514-6321 or click here.

You can join the virtual event by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.