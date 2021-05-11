Star’s Forecast: Variably cloudy and pleasantly cool

Quick Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs near 70°. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50°. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Morning: Rain developing. Winds increasing from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Afternoon: Light rain, breezy, and cool. Northeast winds around 15mph with higher gusts. High near 60.

Tuesday

We have plenty of clouds hanging around on Tuesday. Between the cloud cover and a northeast breeze temps struggle to get near 70. Overnight lows will dip to the low 50s with thickening cloud cover Tuesday night.

Wednesday

An area of low pressure will move slowly south of eastern North Carolina Wednesday bringing periods of light rain with it. Rain totals will likely run around 0.20″ (give or take) . Highs will struggle to reach 60 under the light raindrops and gusty northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday & Friday

Weak high pressure will try to keep Thursday day with comfortable high temperatures in the 70s. A weak front will pass late Thursday night and early Friday and may have a brief shower or two with it, otherwise, Friday will see increasing sunshine and more pleasant highs in the 70s.

Weekend

Chilly Saturday morning but comfortable and sunny with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon. More clouds but still dry and in the 70s Sunday.