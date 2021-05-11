Advertisement

Star’s Forecast: Variably cloudy and pleasantly cool

Showers expected on Wednesday.
By Star Derry
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quick Forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs near 70°. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50°. Winds out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Morning: Rain developing. Winds increasing from the northeast at 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Wednesday Afternoon: Light rain, breezy, and cool. Northeast winds around 15mph with higher gusts. High near 60.

Tuesday

We have plenty of clouds hanging around on Tuesday. Between the cloud cover and a northeast breeze temps struggle to get near 70. Overnight lows will dip to the low 50s with thickening cloud cover Tuesday night.

Wednesday

An area of low pressure will move slowly south of eastern North Carolina Wednesday bringing periods of light rain with it. Rain totals will likely run around 0.20″ (give or take) . Highs will struggle to reach 60 under the light raindrops and gusty northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday & Friday

Weak high pressure will try to keep Thursday day with comfortable high temperatures in the 70s. A weak front will pass late Thursday night and early Friday and may have a brief shower or two with it, otherwise, Friday will see increasing sunshine and more pleasant highs in the 70s.

Weekend

Chilly Saturday morning but comfortable and sunny with highs in the mid-70s for the afternoon. More clouds but still dry and in the 70s Sunday.

Most Read

NEW INFO: Beaufort County sheriff fires at least five employees
This gas station in New Bern ran out of fuel shortly after this picture was taken.
PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel
Andrew Brown Jr. laid to rest as calls for justice continue
ATTORNEY: What we saw on that video was an unjustified killing.
Clinton Christmas (L) and Joseph Hughes (R)
Two charged in attack of man in downtown Kinston
Go Gas Station on Marine Boulevard in Jacksonville.
Economists: Overstocking on gas will only make pipeline shutdown worse

Latest News

Strong to severe storms possible Monday afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of ENC
WITN First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Severe weather threat fails to materialize
Jim Howard WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s Forecast: Nearing 80°; Scattered PM Storms
The threat for Thursday has diminished.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Storms struck the Piedmont