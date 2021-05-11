Health-A-Thon happening in Beaufort County Saturday

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - After spending most of the last year at home, the Beaufort County Healthy Clergy Congregation Community is hoping to get people out and moving.

The non-profit organization is hosting the first-ever Health-A-Thon on Saturday, May 15. It will be held on Beaufort County Community College’s campus from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The goal of the event is to promote wellness through awareness, screenings, exercise, and nutrition. It will feature zones for exercise, walking trails, activities, educational information, music, and more.

“After a year of quarantines and life adjustments, it is our hope that this event will provide the family and community an opportunity to get back out again safely,” said organizer Joneice Caroll.

There will also be health screenings, COVID-19 testing, and vaccinations available. The event is free.

