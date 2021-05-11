PANIC-BUYING: Gas stations across Eastern Carolina running out of fuel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas stations across Eastern Carolina are beginning to run out of fuel as more people are panic-buying because the Colonial Pipeline remains off-line. “We are packed, and it’s been crazy today!” said Laura Webster, the Assistant Manager at Twin Rivers Fuel Market in New Bern.

A cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies gas to almost half of the east coast, caused a precautionary shutdown over the weekend. It’s believed a Russian group is responsible for the ransomware attack.

Gas stations throughout the area are feeling the impacts, with some selling out of gasoline or running low on supply. Buddy Farmer is one of those people struggling to find fuel. “I’m sitting on just about empty and I can’t find a gas station anywhere that’s open!” he said.

Fisher Fuel Market’s, Homer Ray told WITN refineries are still producing petroleum products. The problem is getting the gas to stations. “It’s a transportation problem as far as getting it from the refineries to a local terminal,” he said.

Colonial has said it is likely to restore services on most of the pipeline by the end of the week, making the situation temporary, hopefully.

“It’s gonna take a little while to get back up to snuff, but I do think things will be getting between in the next few days.” Ray said.

Multiple gas stations in Greenville saw long lines and short fuel supply. On Monday night, the Sheetz by Vidant Medical Center was limiting the amount of gas drivers were able to fill up on. Other stations in Kinston are out of fuel altogether.

In Onslow County, a Fuel Conservation Program has been implemented to limit non-essential travel and give priority to emergency operations. The county says a plan is in place for fueling emergency vehicles. County units are encouraged to delay travel if possible, according to a county spokesperson.

The pipeline says it should be operational by Friday and experts say the only shortages are at individual stations, that there are no shortages expected in the supply chain.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan says 4.8% of gas stations across the state are out of fuel, as of Tuesday morning.

Across the country, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline has reached $2.97, which is the highest its been since 2018, according to DeHaan.

Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday to waive specific size and weight requirements for gas trucks, lifting some roadblocks for fuel to get to stations.

Economists say overstocking on gas will only make the pipeline shutdown worse.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.