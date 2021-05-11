Fans welcome Down East Wood Ducks on opening night at Grainger Stadium

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - After a canceled 2020 season, major league baseball is back, with the minor league team in the East kicking off opening night Tuesday at Grainger Stadium.

It’s been 20 months since the Wood Ducks have been back at home playing in Kinston.

Tuesday night, they played the Carolina Mudcats in their first home game of the season. The opening night is one of 60 home games at Grainger Stadium, where they are welcoming back fans who missed out on games all of last year because of COVID-19 and their canceled 2020 season.

Fans are ready to enjoy the game back in the stands, and nearby restaurants look forward to busier days ahead.

Wood Ducks fan David Mills said, “Me and my wife, we hope to make it to the opening night, yes ma’am.”

Jessie Joyner of Jessie Bell’s Soul Food Restaurant is welcoming the game and fans back too. “Hopefully and prayerfully, it’ll give us a lot more business. We can always look forward to more business, and you know, meeting new people as they come into town to watch the baseball games. And actually be able to feed some of the baseball players would be absolutely great,” she said.

After Jessie Bell’s Soul Food Restaurant had some tough times this year, they’re ready to take care of fans after home games.

Those fans will still have to wear a mask while walking inside & ordering food, but many people are excited just to be back in the stadium.

The team is looking at 120 games this season; 60 are home games at Grainger Stadium.

